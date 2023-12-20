RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Central team to visit flooded TN after Stalin met...
December 20, 2023  10:03
image
An inter-ministerial central team is likely to visit Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by unprecedented flooding and rainfall in four southern districts over the last two days. 

Chief Minister M K Stalin who was supposed to inspect the flood-hit regions today, would visit tomorrow, the government said. 

As many as 10 people have lost their lives in the record rainfall that occurred on December 17, 18 wreaking havoc in several parts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts. Kayalpattinam (a municipality in Tuticorin district) received the highest amount of 1,192 mm of rains in two days while Tiruchendur received 916 mm. 

 CM Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday and sought an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore for rain battered districts to bolster ongoing rescue efforts.

 Ahead of his meeting with the PM, Stalin told reporters that he would visit Tuticorin and Tirunelveli districts today. However, an official release issued on Tuesday night said as local administrations were expected to be present in the affected districts owing to the central team's visit on Wednesday, the Chief Minister would arrive in Madurai tonight. He is expected to visit Tuticorin on Thursday, the release said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'It's Christmas with a cherry on the cake'
'It's Christmas with a cherry on the cake'

'A fair bit of shock and certainly excitement with how it was all unfolding, but nothing I could have ever imagined.'

New Year Style Tips From Elnaaz, Manushi, Nia....
New Year Style Tips From Elnaaz, Manushi, Nia....

Black on your mind for new year's eve? Time to think again.

They keep raising questions: Hema Malini on suspension of 141 MPs
They keep raising questions: Hema Malini on suspension of 141 MPs

'Work should be done in accordance with Parliament's rules. They don't do it and they have been suspended'

'You're provoking me, so off you go to jail'
'You're provoking me, so off you go to jail'

'The Bills (Bharatiya Saksha, Bharatiya Nagarik Sanhita and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) are arbitrary, opaque and ambiguous and structurally quite violent.'

Bitcoin Beats Equities, Gold In 2023!
Bitcoin Beats Equities, Gold In 2023!

A key reason for the rise in crypto currencies in 2023 is the possibility of the world's first Bitcoin ETF over the next few months.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances