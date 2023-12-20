64-year-old Bengaluru resident dies due to COVID-19 infection





The person, who had comorbidities, is a resident of Chamarajpet and died on December 15, the Minister told reporters.





"It is still not known whether the patient had JN.1 sub variant infection. He had heart failure, also TB infection. He also had hypertension, lung disease, bronchial asthma, along with COVID-19 and pneumonia," Rao added.





Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services, Randeep D, told PTI: "It's the first (COVID death) after recent surge in cases". -- PTI

