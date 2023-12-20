RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


64-year-old Bengaluru resident dies due to COVID-19 infection
December 20, 2023  15:21
The horrific Covid Delta deaths of 2021
A 64-year-old man died in the city due to COVID-19 infection five days ago, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday. Asked if the cause of death is the new subvariant JN.1 of the SARS CoV-2 virus, he said it is not known so far. 

 The person, who had comorbidities, is a resident of Chamarajpet and died on December 15, the Minister told reporters. 

 "It is still not known whether the patient had JN.1 sub variant infection. He had heart failure, also TB infection. He also had hypertension, lung disease, bronchial asthma, along with COVID-19 and pneumonia," Rao added.

 Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services, Randeep D, told PTI: "It's the first (COVID death) after recent surge in cases". -- PTI
