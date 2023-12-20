RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 more MPs suspended, count now a whopping 144
December 20, 2023  15:02
image
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more opposition MPs for showing placards in the House. Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and A M Ariff of the CPI(M) were suspended for misconduct after a resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was adopted by the House. This takes the number of suspended MPs in the Lok Sabha to 97. So far 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from the two Houses of Parliament.

The Opposition MPs have been protesting in both Houses of Parliament over the massive security breach in Lok Sabha last week. They have been demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the Parliament on the security failure due to which two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber, jumped from desk to desk and released coloured smoke from canisters.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2 more Lok Sabha MPs suspended, tally now 143
2 more Lok Sabha MPs suspended, tally now 143

This takes the number of suspended MPs in the Lok Sabha to 97.

How Much Does It Cost To Study Medicine Abroad?
How Much Does It Cost To Study Medicine Abroad?

rediffGURU Sushil Sukhwani offers expert advice on about pursuing higher education abroad.

Meet Cricket's Young New Millionaires
Meet Cricket's Young New Millionaires

Meet Sameer Rizvi, Kumar Kushagra, Shubham Dubey and Robin Minze.

Harmanpreet's masterplan to conquer Aus in one-off Test
Harmanpreet's masterplan to conquer Aus in one-off Test

Need to maintain energy to secure maiden Test win over Australia, says Harmanpreet Kaur

RBI tells IMF why it frequently intervenes in forex market
RBI tells IMF why it frequently intervenes in forex market

The Reserve Bank has told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the objective of frequent interventions in the forex market is to curb excessive volatility, dismissing the Fund's rationale for reclassifying India's exchange rate...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances