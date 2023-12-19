Woman, child die in blaze at operation theatre in Lucknow hospital





Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also heads the health portfolio, said a detailed probe would be conducted into the incident and strict action would be taken against the offenders.





The blaze was reported in one of the operation theatres at the state-run hospital around 12.40 pm.





A spark in a monitor led to the fire, which first spread to the workstation and then to the entire operation theatre, a statement issued by SGPGIMS said.





All the patients in the operation wing were rushed to the post-operative ICU.





The firefighting system was immediately activated and the fire was brought under control, the hospital added.





A female patient who was undergoing endosurgery in the operation theatre could not be saved, the statement said.





Besides, a child, about one-month-old, who was undergoing heart surgery at the time of the incident was brought out to the ICU because of smoke and resuscitated but he could not be saved, it added.





A senior official of SGPGIMS said the woman died as she inhaled smoke and suffered burn injuries.





The child was taken out but died due to his weak heart condition, the official added. -- PTI

Two patients, including a child and a woman, died after a fire broke out in an operation theatre of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Gorakhpur on Monday, the police said.