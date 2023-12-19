With 82 MPs suspended LS passes bill





The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha by a voice vote. The bill seeks to cap the age for president and members of GST appellate tribunals (GSTAT) at 70 years and 67 years, respectively, higher than 67 years and 65 years specified earlier.





The bill was passed while 82 Lok Sabha Opposition MPs were suspended.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to raise the age limit of the president and members of the GST appellate tribunal. Piloting the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said taxpayers who are litigating against GST demands in various high courts or the Supreme Court will have the liberty to withdraw their cases and approach GSTAT once the benches start functioning.