VHP invites Advani, Joshi to Ram temple opening
December 19, 2023  22:24
Vishva Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar on Tuesday said he has invited BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya next month. 

Both Advani and Joshi said that they will make "every effort' to join the ceremony to be held on January 22, Kumar said in a statement. 

The development comes a day after the Ram Temple Trust on Monday said Advani and Joshi, who were at the forefront of agitation for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, were unlikely to attend next month's consecration ceremony due to their health and age. 

Giving a detailed list of the invitees at a press conference in Ayodhya, Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai had said Advani and Joshi might not attend the consecration ceremony due to health and age-related reasons. 

"Both are elders of the family and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both," Rai had told reporters. 

VHP working president Kumar said in a statement, "Invited respected Lal Krishna Advani ji and respected Dr Murali Manohar Joshi ji, who were at the forefront of Ram Mandir movement, to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) programme at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024." -- PTI 
