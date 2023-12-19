RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TTD carries out centuries-old cleansing ritual at Tirupati temple
December 19, 2023  23:11
File image
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, carried out the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, a centuries-old temple cleansing ritual on Tuesday.                    
TTD chairman B Karunakara Reddy noted that the cleansing ritual was observed to retain the divinity of the temple.                    

"The unique fete includes cleaning of the main temple, sub shrines, puja utensils with an aromatic ingredient called Parimalam, an age-old tradition since several centuries," said Reddy, who also actively took part in the ritual, using a water jet.                   

According to the chairman, the aromatic mixture of Parimalam acts as a disinfectant and enhances the divinity and the vibrant charm of the temple.                    
A large number of TTD employees and priests participated in the ritual between 6 am and 10 am.                    

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer visited the temple on Tuesday and offered prayers. -- PTI
