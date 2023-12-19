RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The man held with the hostages Israel mistakenly killed
December 19, 2023  14:19
image
"Am I lucky or unlucky?" Wichian Temthong pondered the question. "I guess I'm lucky, because I'm still here, still alive."

The 37-year-old farm worker is one of 23 Thai hostages who were released by Hamas last month. Now Wichian is back in Thailand, living in a small room in an industrial suburb south of Bangkok with his wife Malai.

While he survived, three young Israeli men he met in captivity did not. They were mistakenly shot dead by Israeli soldiers. Read more here
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Should Judges Still Be Called 'Lords'?
Should Judges Still Be Called 'Lords'?

'Lawyers don't know if a particular judge would like being addressed as 'Sir', and thus the colonial terms are 'safe' to use.'

Bollywood's Best Candid Moments of 2023
Bollywood's Best Candid Moments of 2023

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures some beautiful moments from the many events of 2023, when the stars weren't looking.

RS chairman gets furious as suspended MP mimics him
RS chairman gets furious as suspended MP mimics him

The chairman raised the issue of mimicry of the speaker and the chairman by an MP and the videography of the act, saying this was shameful and there has to be a limit.

Priyanka, Karishma Are Red Hot!
Priyanka, Karishma Are Red Hot!

Fresh ways to wear red for Christmas.

49 more Oppn MPs suspended; 141 suspensions so far
49 more Oppn MPs suspended; 141 suspensions so far

The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances