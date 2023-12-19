The man held with the hostages Israel mistakenly killed





The 37-year-old farm worker is one of 23 Thai hostages who were released by Hamas last month. Now Wichian is back in Thailand, living in a small room in an industrial suburb south of Bangkok with his wife Malai.





While he survived, three young Israeli men he met in captivity did not. They were mistakenly shot dead by Israeli soldiers. Read more here

"Am I lucky or unlucky?" Wichian Temthong pondered the question. "I guess I'm lucky, because I'm still here, still alive."