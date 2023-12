Shares of SpiceJet on Tuesday jumped nearly 8 per cent in intra-day trade after the company said it has expressed interest to acquire Go First and plans to submit its offer after carrying out due diligence of the bankrupt carrier. The stock climbed 7.77 per cent to Rs 69.20 -- its 52-week high -- during the trade on the BSE. It finally ended at Rs 66.08, up 2.91 per cent.