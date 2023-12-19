RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shameful! Dhankar on Rahul filming mimicry
December 19, 2023  14:32
image
Update: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday took exception to Trinamool Congress' suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking him during a protest in Parliament premises saying that the mimicry is 'ridiculous' and 'unacceptable'.  

 Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking the Vice President while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his Phone. 

 As the House reconvened at 12 noon after being adjourned, Dhankhar took note of the incident and said, "Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable."
