Sensex, Nifty hit new record highs on firm global trends
December 19, 2023  19:12
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty scaled new lifetime high levels in intra-day trade on Tuesday before closing with gains on the back of buying in FMCG and oil shares and positive global cues. 

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 122.10 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 71,437.19. 

During the day, the barometer jumped 308.62 points or 0.43 per cent to reach its all-time intra-day high of 71,623.71. 

The broader Nifty climbed 86.4 points or 0.40 per cent to hit its record peak of 21,505.05. 

It finally closed higher by 34.45 points or 0.16 per cent at 21,453.10. Buying in FMCG, oil and gas, power and select banking shares supported the recovery while losses in IT and auto shares capped gains, analysts said. 

Among the Sensex firms, Nestle rose the most by 4.66 per cent. 

NTPC rose by 2.16 per cent, Reliance Industries by 1.53 per cent, State Bank of India by 1.04 per cent and Hindustan Unilever by 1.03 per cent. 

ITC, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers. -- PTI
