Ruckus in Jharkhand assembly; 3 BJP MLAs suspended, marshalled out





The other BJP legislators staged a walkout in protest against the Speaker's action.





As the proceedings resumed at 12.30 pm after the House was adjourned following uproar by both opposition and treasury benches, BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan, whip JP Patel and legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi trooped into the well in support of their demands.





Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said the legislators were creating disturbance in the House proceedings.





"I suspend Biranchi Narayan and Bhanu Pratap Sahi from the ongoing session," Mahto said.





Patel was also suspended. Following his directions, marshalls led the legislators out of the House.





Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri termed the Speaker's action as "dictatorial".





"We were raising an issue concerning the state's youth. But the government doesn't have any reply. The BJP protests the suspension of the legislators. We are staging a walkout," Bauri said. -- PTI

