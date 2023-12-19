RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ruckus in Jharkhand assembly; 3 BJP MLAs suspended, marshalled out
December 19, 2023  18:50
A view of Jharkhand assembly/ANI Photo
A view of Jharkhand assembly/ANI Photo
The Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproarious scenes as three Bharatiya Janata Party legislators were suspended for the remainder of the winter session and marshalled out of the House for "creating disturbances" in the proceedings. 

The other BJP legislators staged a walkout in protest against the Speaker's action. 

As the proceedings resumed at 12.30 pm after the House was adjourned following uproar by both opposition and treasury benches, BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan, whip JP Patel and legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi trooped into the well in support of their demands. 

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said the legislators were creating disturbance in the House proceedings. 

"I suspend Biranchi Narayan and Bhanu Pratap Sahi from the ongoing session," Mahto said. 

Patel was also suspended. Following his directions, marshalls led the legislators out of the House. 

Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri termed the Speaker's action as "dictatorial". 

"We were raising an issue concerning the state's youth. But the government doesn't have any reply. The BJP protests the suspension of the legislators. We are staging a walkout," Bauri said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL Auction 2024: Who is Kumar Kushagra?
IPL Auction 2024: Who is Kumar Kushagra?

Delhi buy Kushagra for Rs 7.2 crore

Congress urges unity at INDIA leaders' meet for 2024 polls strategy
Congress urges unity at INDIA leaders' meet for 2024 polls strategy

Harping on putting up a united front, the Congress alleged that democracy is being "mercilessly murdered" and MPs who raise people's issues are suspended from the House.

Some green shoots, but rural a stressor for FMCG companies
Some green shoots, but rural a stressor for FMCG companies

Companies manufacturing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) continue to see rural stress sustain and it continues to trail urban demand. At the Confederation of Indian Industry's FMCG summit, managements of various companies pointed out...

KKR's Record Bid For Starc!
KKR's Record Bid For Starc!

Once DC and MI backed out, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders commenced an even more intense battle, crossing the record Rs 20.50 crore (Rs 205 million) spent by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Pat Cummins a little earlier.

Is 20 Crore Price Tag For Cummins Ok?
Is 20 Crore Price Tag For Cummins Ok?

'SRH is perhaps looking for a captain and that could be the reason why we see the desperation to get in.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances