Row in Kerala over KPCC chief's support for guv nominees in varsity senates
December 19, 2023  22:57
KPCC chief K Sudhakaran
KPCC chief K Sudhakaran
A row has erupted in Kerala over the statement of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran, expressing support for the alleged nomination of Sangh Parivar supporters to university senates by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, acting in his capacity as the chancellor. 

Talking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Sudhakaran said that Sangh Parivar is a party in democracy, and therefore, there is no reason to oppose the nomination of qualified individuals, even if they are affiliated with such outfits. 

He also said that the Congress will examine whether the nominees of the chancellor are qualified and eligible for their posts. 

If they are found to be unqualified, the party would oppose such appointments. 

The Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist in Kerala, criticised Sudhakaran's statement, alleging collusion between Congress and BJP in the southern state. 

Sudhakaran made the controversial remarks while responding to queries on allegations by the CPI-M that the governor nominated supporters from Congress and the Muslim League alongside Sangh Parivar backers. 

Sudhakaran distanced the Congress from the Governor's actions, stating, "We are not responsible for the actions of the Chancellor." -- PTI
