Rijiju slams Rahul, TMC MP for 'mocking' Dhankar





The incident took place during a protest in Parliament premises on Tuesday.





Sharing a clip of the protest on his official social media account, X, Kiren Rijiju said, "MP is mocking Hon'ble Vice President of our Country, while Rahul Gandhi is cheering and filming the contemptible act !!"





In the video clip, the TMC leader is seen making some gestures with both of his hands while Rahul Gandhi is filming the act on his mobile phone as other members burst out in laughter.





Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal also criticised the Congress in his post on X, "For the record -- Congress supports those who ridicule a constitutional position!"

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "filming and cheering the contemptible act" of the suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.