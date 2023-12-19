RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rijiju slams Rahul, TMC MP for 'mocking' Dhankar
December 19, 2023  15:06
Kiren Rijiju posted this image of the mimicry
Kiren Rijiju posted this image of the mimicry
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "filming and cheering the contemptible act" of the suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

The incident took place during a protest in Parliament premises on Tuesday.

Sharing a clip of the protest on his official social media account, X, Kiren Rijiju said, "MP is mocking Hon'ble Vice President of our Country, while Rahul Gandhi is cheering and filming the contemptible act !!"

In the video clip, the TMC leader is seen making some gestures with both of his hands while Rahul Gandhi is filming the act on his mobile phone as other members burst out in laughter.

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal also criticised the Congress in his post on X, "For the record -- Congress supports those who ridicule a constitutional position!"
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL's record buy, Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'
IPL's record buy, Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'

Cummins joins his Aussie teammate Travis Head, who was bought by SRH for Rs 6.80 crore.

Street remains optimistic about further gains in OMCs
Street remains optimistic about further gains in OMCs

After a spike in crude oil and gas prices in October following the Hamas terror attack, prices eased down 9 per cent month-on-month in November. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Opec+ agreed to a further...

India The Next Big Travel Market
India The Next Big Travel Market

In outbound travel, India will be ahead of Italy, South Korea, Australia, Canada and France.

'2024 poll will be major event for mid/smallcaps'
'2024 poll will be major event for mid/smallcaps'

'It will dictate the flow of funds into the index. We will maintain caution on mid/smallcaps.'

Gyanvapi: HC allows plea seeking 'restoration' of temple
Gyanvapi: HC allows plea seeking 'restoration' of temple

The petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had also challenged a Varanasi court order of April 8, 2021 to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances