PM chairs BJP Parl meet amid INDIA Bloc meet





However, the meeting on Tuesday assumes special significance as the partners in the Opposition bloc -- INDIA -- are also set to go into a huddle in the national capital later in the day.





The meeting also comes a day after 78 opposition MPs, on Monday, were suspended for the remainder of the ongoing 'Winter Session', for raising a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses to push for their demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach incident.





The suspensions, combined with the 13 members removed earlier, were the largest in the history of Indian Parliament. -- ANI

The BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting got underway on Tuesday with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP's Parliamentary Party, which includes all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, usually meets every week during sessions.