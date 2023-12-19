Oppn MPs carry morphed pic of PM, Parl adjourned





As soon as the House assembled, opposition members were on their feet and some of them came to the Well of the House shouting slogans against the government and holding placards. Some of them were carrying a morphed picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the whole House condemns the display of morphed picture of Prime Minister Modi in the House and demanded action against MPs carrying it.





Speaker Om Birla said it was completely against the rules, regulations and proprieties to bring placards in the House.





"This House belongs to you. We all have decided that no one will bring placards inside the House. But you have come here with placards. Even you have come to the podium. Is it correct ? Please go back to your seat. I am giving you last warning," he said.





Among the opposition slogans include Tanasahi Nahi Chalegi' (We won't allow dictatorship).





Birla said he has been giving equal opportunities to all MPs to speak and they should cooperate and take part in the proceedings.





"You may criticise the government but is it proper to stage protests like this. Do you want to set a precedent of such kind of protests. The whole country is watching your behaviour," he said.





The speaker said he does not want to take action against the protesting MPs but they were forcing him to do so. At this point of time, the parliamentary affairs minister stood up and strongly objected to the display of the morphed picture of Modi. "I strongly condemn the showing of the prime minister's morphed picture. It is complete disrespect to the honourable prime minister. People of the country have taught the opposition a good lesson in the recent assembly elections. They were badly defeated. People have thrown them out. I condemn this behaviour, the whole House condemns this. Action must be taken against those who brought the morphed pictures," he said.





Birla again appealed to the opposition members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings. However, the opposition members ignored Birla's pleas and continued their protests leading to the adjournment of the proceedings.





Besides several other opposition MPs, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was also in the well.





While Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and NCP member Supriya Sule were seen sitting in the front row of the opposition benches, Rahul Gandhi was seated in the second row.





On Monday, Lok Sabha suspended 33 opposition members, including leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu and Sougata Ray of the Trinamool Congress, from the House for displaying placards and raising slogans over the Parliament security breach issue. PTI

