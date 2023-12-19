Oppn doing politics with Parl breach: Modi





Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting in the national capital on Tuesday, the BJP, according to party sources, said the ongoing protests both inside and outside the Parliament were the Opposition's way of venting out its frustrations after being routed in three of the five states that went to polls last month.





"Whatever happened in Parliament recently, those who believe in democracy will not accept such an act. This act should have been condemned. However, unfortunately, what I have been witnessing is that the Opposition is letting out its frustration of losing in the election and giving a political spin to the entire act," PM Modi said at the last BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting of this year.





The Parliamentary Party, which includes all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, usually meets every week during sessions.





During his address to party MPs, PM Modi said the act of the Opposition of giving 'muted and indirect support' to the Parliament security breach is worrisome.





Since the December 13 incident, which saw two persons with smoke canisters jumping into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, triggering panic inside the House on December 13; the Opposition lawmakers have been disrupting the proceedings in both Houses demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the incident.





A total of 141 MPs -- 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended since December 14, following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition for a statement from Shah on the December 13 incident.





"The Opposition members coming out in defence of the accused in the Parliament breach incident and making statements such as 'what else could they have done' is worrisome and condemnable," the sources quoted PM Modi as saying.





Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi ruffled feathers in the ruling BJP claiming that the breach was a fallout of 'unemployment' and 'inflation' in the country.

