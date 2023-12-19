Only 43 of INDIA bloc's 138 MPs left in Parliament





On Tuesday, 49 opposition MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the session for disrupting proceedings, taking the total tally of suspended MPs in Lok Sabha to 95.





The INDIA bloc parties had a strength of 138 in Lok Sabha, of which 43 MPs are now left in the House.





Congress' floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress' floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay are among those suspended.





So far, 13 of the 22 Trinammol Congress MPs have been suspended. From the DMK, which has a strength of 24 members in the House, 16 MPs have been suspended.





See the list of suspended MPs here.

After a string of suspensions in Lok Sabha, the INDIA bloc has lost more than two-thirds of its strength for the duration of the Winter Session and only nine MPs of the principal opposition Congress, including former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are left in the House.