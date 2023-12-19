RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Only 43 of INDIA bloc's 138 MPs left in Parliament
December 19, 2023  16:36
image
After a string of suspensions in Lok Sabha, the INDIA bloc has lost more than two-thirds of its strength for the duration of the Winter Session and only nine MPs of the principal opposition Congress, including former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are left in the House. 

 On Tuesday, 49 opposition MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the session for disrupting proceedings, taking the total tally of suspended MPs in Lok Sabha to 95. 

 The INDIA bloc parties had a strength of 138 in Lok Sabha, of which 43 MPs are now left in the House. 

 Congress' floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress' floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay are among those suspended.

 So far, 13 of the 22 Trinammol Congress MPs have been suspended. From the DMK, which has a strength of 24 members in the House, 16 MPs have been suspended.

See the list of suspended MPs here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Elgar Parishad case: HC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha
Elgar Parishad case: HC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha

This is Navlakha's second round of appeal in the high court seeking regular bail.

Ahead of polls, NaMo app launches survey to gauge voters' mood on govt, MPs
Ahead of polls, NaMo app launches survey to gauge voters' mood on govt, MPs

The jan man survey seeks the people's response on various aspects of governance and leadership and its questions include both central-level development and specifics related to the user's constituency.

'Ardh Satya wasn't conceived to showcase Om's talent'
'Ardh Satya wasn't conceived to showcase Om's talent'

'It's not a moment of heroism.' 'That completes Anant's journey from coward and weakling, who can't confront his father to the man who is ready to face the consequences of his action.'

'Ridiculous': VP on MP mimicking him as Rahul films it
'Ridiculous': VP on MP mimicking him as Rahul films it

The chairman raised the issue of mimicry of the speaker and the chairman by an MP and the videography of the act, saying this was shameful and there has to be a limit.

Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'
Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'

Cummins joins his Aussie teammate Travis Head, who was bought by SRH for Rs 6.80 crore.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances