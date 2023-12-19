RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Newclick row: Delhi Police seeks more time for probe
December 19, 2023  17:23
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkaystha
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkaystha
The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday moved an application in Patiala House Court seeking an extension of time to complete the investigation in the case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that News Portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

The plea was moved before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur. The court listed this matter for December 22, 2023.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Elgar Parishad case: HC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha
Elgar Parishad case: HC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha

This is Navlakha's second round of appeal in the high court seeking regular bail.

Ahead of polls, NaMo app launches survey to gauge voters' mood on govt, MPs
Ahead of polls, NaMo app launches survey to gauge voters' mood on govt, MPs

The jan man survey seeks the people's response on various aspects of governance and leadership and its questions include both central-level development and specifics related to the user's constituency.

'Ardh Satya wasn't conceived to showcase Om's talent'
'Ardh Satya wasn't conceived to showcase Om's talent'

'It's not a moment of heroism.' 'That completes Anant's journey from coward and weakling, who can't confront his father to the man who is ready to face the consequences of his action.'

'Ridiculous': VP on MP mimicking him as Rahul films it
'Ridiculous': VP on MP mimicking him as Rahul films it

The chairman raised the issue of mimicry of the speaker and the chairman by an MP and the videography of the act, saying this was shameful and there has to be a limit.

Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'
Cummins 'pumped to join SRH'

Cummins joins his Aussie teammate Travis Head, who was bought by SRH for Rs 6.80 crore.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances