Newclick row: Delhi Police seeks more time for probe

Newclick row: Delhi Police seeks more time for probeDecember 19, 2023 17:23
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkaystha
The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday moved an application in Patiala House Court seeking an extension of time to complete the investigation in the case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that News Portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda.
The plea was moved before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur. The court listed this matter for December 22, 2023.