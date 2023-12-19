RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mount Abu freezes as temperature slips to minus one degree Celsius
December 19, 2023  20:59
File image
File image
The minimum temperature in Rajasthan's hill tourist destination Mount Abu was recorded below the freezing point at minus one degree Celsius for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. 

In Mount Abu, layers of snow were seen on the grass, flowers, leaves and windshields of vehicles. 

Tourists who reached the spot were seen strolling around in warm clothes, enjoying the weather. 

At other places in the state, night temperatures fell by two to three degrees Celsius. 

Fatehpur in Sikar recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. 

Churu recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius, Sikar 5.5 degrees Celsius, Pilani and Bhilwara 6.4 degrees each, Banasthali 7.7 degrees Celsius, Dabok (Udaipur) 7.9 degrees Celsius. 

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, during this period, 8.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Baran's Anta, 8.4 in Chittorgarh, 9.2 degrees Celsius in Alwar and 9 degrees Celsius in the capital Jaipur. 

During this period, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 20 degrees Celsius and 26.1 degrees Celsius. -- PTI
