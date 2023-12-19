RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Morbi bridge collapse: HC rejects bail plea of Oreva Group CMD
December 19, 2023  12:03
image
The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday rejected the regular bail plea of Oreva Group CMD Jaysukh Patel, the main accused in the October 2022 Morbi suspension bridge collapse which claimed 135 lives. 

 "The application is dismissed," Justice Divyesh Joshi said while denying bail to Patel, who has been behind bars since his surrender in January this year after being named as the main accused in the case.

 His regular bail pleas were earlier rejected by lower courts. Patel's firm was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi town which collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 people, including children, and injuring 56 others.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'GT need to need an imposing strike bowler'
'GT need to need an imposing strike bowler'

When you look at the teams, I suppose they are coming into auction when their top-order is pretty much full. So, in that regard, I don't see many batters going for huge amounts of money, reckons Eoin Morgan.

Gyanvapi: HC permits suits seeking temple restoration
Gyanvapi: HC permits suits seeking temple restoration

The petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had also challenged a Varanasi court order of April 8, 2021 to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On The Security Breach?
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On The Security Breach?

Maybe, the need for secrecy may have tied the government's hand from sharing details in Parliament. Still, it should consider the need of sharing the utmost within any consultative committee, so that relative secrecy is still maintained....

The 500 Wicket Club
The 500 Wicket Club

Nathan Lyon is the eighth bowler to take 500 Test wickets.

Why Business Wants Modi To Return In 2024
Why Business Wants Modi To Return In 2024

The BJP is the preferred choice because it offers what the Mughals and later British offered in their time: A stable polity and an environment in which business could function, explains T N Ninan.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances