Modi on Parl breach: Parties supported it...





"Some parties in a way voicing support to security breach in Parliament; it is as dangerous as the breach itself," Modi says at the BJP meet.





"Everyone believing in democracy should have jointly condemned security breach in Parliament. Opposition conduct will ensure its numbers will do down in 2024 polls, BJP will gain in numbers," Modi says.





After unprecedented and uproarious scenes on Monday in Parliament over the December 13 security breach, eventually resulting in the suspension of 78 MPs, the largest single-day purge in Indian parliamentary history combined with the 13 members removed earlier, both the Houses are likely to be in for another stormy session as they reconvene on 12th day of the ongoing Winter Session on Tuesday.

PM Modi at BJP Parliamentary meet: "INDIA bloc's goal is to throw out our government, our government's goal is to create bright future for country," says Modi amid the ongoing meeting of INDIA bloc in New Delhi.