Man detained for shooting video near Ram temple in Ayodhya
December 19, 2023  19:42
Construction on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, is underway/ANI Photo
A man was caught recording a video near the gate number 10 of Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya Tuesday evening, the police said.                  
The person was riding a bike with a camera attached to his helmet, police said.                  

The man has been identified as Chhattisgarh resident Bhanu Patel and has been taken into custody, police said, without revealing what the person was suspected of doing with his act.                  

Intelligence agencies are interrogating the person at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station, the police added. -- PTI
