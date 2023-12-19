RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man arrested for misbehaving with Korean YouTuber in Pune
December 19, 2023  23:37
image
A man has been arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune district of Maharashtra for allegedly misbehaving with a woman video-blogger from South Korea last month, an official said on Tuesday. 

The police took action after a YouTube video uploaded by the woman went viral. 

The video showed a man putting his hands around her shoulders and touching her inappropriately while she was video-blogging in Ravet area of Pimpri Chinchwad. 

"The incident took place in November....the suspect has been held by the crime branch and the process of registering an offence is on," said assistant commissioner of police Satish Mane. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Top buys of IPL Auction 2024
Top buys of IPL Auction 2024

Astronomical Rs 24.75 crore bid makes Starc most expensive player in IPL history

Kerala logs 115 Covid cases out of 142 reported across country
Kerala logs 115 Covid cases out of 142 reported across country

According to data on the Union health ministry's website, of the 142 COVID cases reported in the country till 8 am on Tuesday, 115 were from Kerala.

Retain gay sex, adultery sections in new criminal laws: BJP member to govt
Retain gay sex, adultery sections in new criminal laws: BJP member to govt

The two sections were not retained in the new bills as the government thought they will go against the judgments of the Supreme Court.

Starc's IPL bid proves bowlers are cricket's hot property
Starc's IPL bid proves bowlers are cricket's hot property

"Bowlers were going to be a hot property," says De Villiers on Starc's historic bid

SEE: Rachin Ravindra's CSK Debut Sparks Excitement!
SEE: Rachin Ravindra's CSK Debut Sparks Excitement!

Rachin Ravindra was thrilled after being bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.80 crore

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances