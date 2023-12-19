RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man accused of wife's murder in Bangladesh held in Ahmedabad
December 19, 2023  23:57
A Bangladeshi national wanted for a murder in his country has been arrested from Ahmedabad, the police at Panvel in Maharashtra said on Tuesday.    

Rubel Anumia Sikder, who is accused of murdering his wife, was arrested two days ago, said an official. 

This was the second instance of Bangladeshi murder-accused fugitives being arrested by Panvel police in the last two  months, said senior inspector Nitin Thackeray. 

A Bangladeshi couple and their son were arrested from Karanjade in Panvel, 60 km from Mumbai, on December 6 for allegedly staying in India without a valid visa, he said. 

They were identified as Aminur Rasul Sheikh (41),  Kohinur Aminur Sheikh (36) and Ibad Aminur Sheikh (21). 

They allegedly told the police that  Rubel Anumia Sikder had helped them come to India, inspector Thackeray said. 

Police then tracked down Rubel in Isanpur area of Ahmedabad. 

His questioning revealed that he was accused of killing his wife in Gopalganj district of Bangladesh in December 2021. 

He was arrested, and later released on temporary bail. 

He jumped the bail and escaped to India, he told police. Panvel police had earlier arrested Ali Hafiz Sheikh (27) and Rabial Mannan Sheikh (46), both wanted as murder accused by police in Narail district of Bangladesh. -- PTI
