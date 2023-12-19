RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata proposes Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face
December 19, 2023  18:28
No final decision taken yet on INDIA bloc PM face; Congress chief Kharge of view that winning first is important, sources tell news agency PTI. 

 Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who declared yesterday that the INDIA bloc will not take a call on its Prime Ministerial candidate until after the Lok Sabha election, took a 180-degree turn today by proposing Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's name for the position. 

NDTV reports that at the ongoing meet of the Opposition bloc, the West Bengal CM has proposed the name of Kharge. Kharge, however, has politely declined, sources told NDTV.
