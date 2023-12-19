Major crackdown on Rohingyas in Jammu; 50 held





About a dozen FIRs were registered during the day-long drive aimed at ensuring national security and safeguarding the interests of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, inspector general of police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain told reporters in Jammu on Tuesday evening.





"Certain elements have been involved in facilitating the illegal settlement of Rohingyas, posing potential threats to the security and socio-economic fabric of the UT of J&K. The presence of undocumented and unauthorised individuals not only poses security challenges but also has the potential to strain local resources," the IGP said.





"The actions taken are in accordance with the law and are aimed at maintaining law and order in the region. The facilitators, once apprehended, will be subject to legal proceedings, and any violation of laws pertaining to national security and immigration will be dealt with firmly," he said.





He said over 30 people were detained for questioning during searches in 30 Rohingya settlements in Jammu city.





The police earlier said 21 people were arrested from Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch and Rajouri districts, while 10 Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals were booked in Doda.





"Some locals have provided their plots of land to settle the outside immigrants. We are checking and identifying these facilitators, who are also availing the government benefits for them," deputy inspector general, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shakti Pathak, told reporters outside a Rohingya settlement in Jammu. -- PTI

More than 50 people, including seven married couples, were either detained or arrested on Tuesday in a major crackdown against those harbouring Rohingya immigrants and facilitating their stay with illegal papers in Jammu, the police said.