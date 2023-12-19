RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS takes up criminal law bills, 2/3 Oppn suspended
December 19, 2023  17:32
With the opposition reduced to one-third of its strength in the Lok Sabha after the suspension of 95 MPs from the lower house, the government has taken up the contentious bills to replace the existing criminal laws for consideration and passage. 

 Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to later in the day give reply to the debate on the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023.

Amit Shah introduced the three amended criminal law bills in Lok Sabha last week that will replace the IPC, CrPc and Indian Evidence Act.

The Home Minister withdrew the three bills which were introduced in the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session of parliament.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Narendra Modi government wants to demolish democracy. It does not want the people of India to hear the opposition and thus, has adopted the policy of "suspend, throw out and bulldoze".

"The suspension of a total of 141 Opposition MPs from Parliament reinforces our charge that an autocratic BJP wants to demolish Democracy in this country. We all know that key Bills like the Criminal Law Amendments, which unleash draconian powers and impede citizen's Rights, are listed," he said in a post on 'X'.
