Leopard strays into residential area in Guwahati, three injured
December 19, 2023  19:39
File image
File image
Three persons, including two forest department employees, were injured in an attack by a leopard which strayed into an under-construction building in a densely populated residential locality here on Tuesday, a forest official said.                 

The leopard, suspected to have strayed from the forest surrounding the city, attacked and injured a construction worker in the Fatasil Ambari area.                 
Panic-stricken residents of the area called the forest department and when its employees reached the spot, the leopard attacked two of them.                 
The leopard was tranquilised after four hours and taken to the Assam State Zoo in a cage, the official added.                 

The injured were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger. -- PTI
