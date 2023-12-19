RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala police gear up to manage crowd at Sabarimala for Mandala Puja
December 19, 2023  20:12
File image
File image
The Kerala police on Tuesday said they are gearing up to manage the crowd at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple during the Mandal Puja on December 27.                 

Over 500 policemen are expected to arrive at the hill shrine in the coming days, with a total deployment of around 2,700 personnel for Mandala Puja, an official release said here on Tuesday.                 

As of now, 2,150 personnel from various departments, including police, RRF, Bomb Squad, CRPF, and NDRF, are on duty in and around Sannidhanam.                 

Additional personnel are stationed in Pampa and Nilakkal. 

The duty of 750 personnel at Sabarimala concluded on Tuesday, with new officials taking charge.                 

DIG Rahul R Nair welcomed the incoming personnel at a programme held at Sannidhanam auditorium, emphasising the need for police to be proactive in handling the increasing rush.                 

He stressed the importance of treating devotees with the utmost care, urging policemen to adhere to duty timings and ensuring a smooth handover process. -- PTI
