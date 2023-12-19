India 'star performer', to contribute over 16% to global growth: IMF

Growing at a robust rate due to economic reforms in key sectors like digitisation and infrastructure, India has emerged as a star performer and is projected to contribute more than 16 per cent of the global growth, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

"What we have been observing for quite some time now is that India has been growing at a very robust rate. It's one of the star performers when it comes to real growth when you look at peer countries. It's one of the fastest growing large emerging markets and it's contributing, in our current projections, more than 16 per cent of global growth this year," Nada Choueiri, the Mission of India at IMF, told PTI in an interview.

The IMF on Monday released its annual Article IV consultation with India, according to which the South Asian country, underpinned by prudent macroeconomic policies, is on track to be one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world this year.

Nonetheless, the economy is facing global headwinds, including a global growth slowdown in an increasingly fragmented world, Choueiri said.

There is a very strong push by the government to invest in infrastructure and develop the logistics that are needed for a solid basis for growth, Choueiri said.

India, she said, has a very large and young and growing population and thus has the potential to grow at stronger rates if this potential is harnessed through structural reforms.

The government has done several structural reforms, the flagship one being the digitalisation, which has been building up over many years and has put India on a strong platform for increased productivity and growth in the future.

The IMF in its annual report recommended that policy priorities should focus on replenishing fiscal buffers, securing price stability, maintaining financial stability, and accelerating inclusive growth through comprehensive structural reforms while preserving debt sustainability.

India's economy has rebounded strongly from the pandemic to become an important driver of global growth. After surging during FY2022/23, headline inflation has, on average, moderated although it remains volatile. Employment has surpassed the pre-pandemic level and the informal sector continues to dominate while formalisation has progressed, it said. -- PTI