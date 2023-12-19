RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA bloc needs charioteer, says Uddhav Sena
December 19, 2023  11:32
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday advised the Congress to take all allies together if it wants to strengthen the opposition INDIA bloc and pitched for appointing a "sarthi" (charioteer) to steer the alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

 An editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' also suggested the Congress, which is celebrating completion of its 138 years, to resolve to win minimum 150 seats (on its own) in the general elections due next year.

 The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), which is a constituent of the INDIA bloc, underlined that the results of the recent assembly polls in three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- do not indicate ultimate win for the BJP. 

 The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday to deliberate on a blueprint for a joint campaign, seat sharing and redrawing the strategy for taking on the BJP in the 2024 general elections after the setback in the recent assembly polls. 

 West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the 2024 general elections. 

 The editorial in 'Saamana' on Tuesday said, "The Congress should resolve to win at least 150 seats in the 2024 general elections and it is possible only when the INDIA alliance remains strong." It also targeted the Congress for not taking opposition parties along in polls to the three states. -- PTI
