I entered well of House for 1st time in 15 years: Tharoor
December 19, 2023  12:51
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on MP suspensions: "For the first time in my parliamentary career of nearly 15 years, I too entered the well of the House holding a placard calling for a discussion on the recent security breach. I did so out of solidarity with my @INCIndia colleagues, who have been unjustly suspended for demanding accountability from the government. I expect suspension to follow. It is a badge of honour to be defenestrated by an unfair process."
