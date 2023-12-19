RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hospitals are Hamas facilities: Gaza hospital chief
December 19, 2023  23:54
Ahmad Kahalot, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, has admitted that Hamas has turned hospitals into military facilities under its control. 

During the Israel Security Agency interrogation, Ahmad Kahalot revealed how Hamas uses hospitals for military purposes, including hiding its operatives, conducting military activity and moving Hamas members.  

Ahmad Kahalot said Hamas even brought a captured soldier to the hospital, Israel ministry of foreign affairs said in a press release. 

Israeli defence forces and ISA apprehended Kahalot at the Kamal Adwan Hospital on December 12. 

Kahalot said he has been part of Hamas since 2010.  

He said, "I was recruited to Hamas in 2010 with the rank of Brigadier General. There are employees in the hospital who are military operatives of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades - doctors, nurses, paramedics, clerks, and staff members," according to Israel ministry of foreign affairs press release.  -- ANI
