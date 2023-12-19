RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC reverses acquittal, convicts TN minister Ponmudy in assets case
December 19, 2023  19:57
TN higher education minister Ponmudy (second from left)/Courtesy, Dr K Ponmudy/Twitter
The Madras high court on Tuesday set aside an order of a trial court, acquitting higher education minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader K Ponmudy and his wife P Visalakshi in a Rs 1.75 crore disproportionate assets case. 

Passing orders on an appeal filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Justice G Jayachandran convicted the Minister and his wife and directed them to be present in the court on December 21 for pronouncing the sentence after hearing them. 

The judge set aside the order of the principal district judge, Villupuram, acquitting Ponmudy and his wife in the case. 

The charge of offence punishable under Section 13 (2) read with section 13 (1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act framed against Ponmudy stands proved. Such sections are related to criminal misconduct by a public servant and illicit enrichment. 

The charges under same sections of PC Act read with section 109 of I P C (abetment) against Visalakshi are proved, the court held. 

The judge pointed to overwhelming evidence against the accused and the unsustainable reasons given by the trial court for acquittal them by ignoring evidence. -- PTI
