Danish Ali: How does asking questions violate Parl decorum?
December 19, 2023  13:51
image
On suspension of 49 Opposition MPs from Lok Sabha, including his own, Danish Ali says, "It is strange that the Speaker says that we are being suspended as we have violated the Parliamentary decorum. How does asking questions to the Government qualify as violation of parliamentary decorum? It wasn't violated when abuses were hurled in the House, that MP was neither suspended nor was any action taken against him. No action was taken against the BJP on whose pass the attackers entered the House. PM and HM don't make any statements. I don't understand when did asking questions to the government qualify to be a violation..."
