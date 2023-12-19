RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress forms five-member committee ahead of 2024 polls
December 19, 2023  18:13
Sonia Gandhi at the INDIA Bloc meeting today
 Congress on Tuesday formed a five-member committee to engage in discussions regarding potential alliances with other political parties for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"In the run-up to the general election 2024, the Congress president has constituted a National Alliance Committee with immediate effect," the party said in a statement.

The members of the National Alliance Committee include senior party leader Mukul Wasnik, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid and senior leader Mohan Prakash are also part of the National Alliance Committee.
