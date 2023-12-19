Chopper rescue of stranded train pax in TN begins

As many as 800 passengers onboard a Chennai-bound train were stranded at Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu due to floods as heavy rains, unprecedented in recent times, wreaked havoc in the district, an official said on Monday. The rains have also paralysed Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.

At Srivaikuntam railway station, rope and accessories needed to lift people, was lowered from the chopper and a number of passengers, including a boy, were brought inside the helicopter.





"The work has commenced, passengers are being rescued," a Southern Railway official said.





Food packets dropped by an IAF chopper have been distributed to passengers by Railway Protection Force personnel.





All arrangements are in place including buses to take the passengers to Vanchi Maniyacchi railway station, 38 km away from Srivaikuntam. A special train will be operated to Chennai from Vanchi Maniyachchi station.