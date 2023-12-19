Actor Tanuja discharged from the hospital

Actor Tanuja discharged from the hospitalDecember 19, 2023 10:57
Tanishaa, Tanjuja and Rani at Durga puja last year
Veteran actor Tanuja, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai, was discharged on Monday night, a source said.
The 80-year-old actor, known for movies such as "Jewel Thief" and "Haathi Mere Saathi", was taken to a Juhu hospital on Sunday evening following age-related complications. "She was discharged from the hospital late last night as all her health parameters were normal," the source told PTI on Tuesday.