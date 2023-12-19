RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


49 more LS MPs suspended, total a record 139!
December 19, 2023  13:02
At least 49 Lok Sabha MPs, including Farooq Abdullah, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Supriya Sule, Mohammed Faisal, Karti Chidambaram, Sudip Bandhopadhyay, Dimple Yadav and Danish Ali suspended for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament. 

This is in addition to the suspension of a record 79 Opposition MPs from Parliament in a single day yesterday. This has taken the total number of MPs suspended this session in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to a whopping 139, the highest ever in the history of Parliament.

INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.
