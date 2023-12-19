RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


15 students of Rajasthan private school ill after consuming 'prasad'
December 19, 2023  20:40
Fifteen students of a private school in the Churu district of Rajasthan fell sick on Tuesday allegedly after consuming contaminated prasad, the police said. 

The students, aged between 7 and 11 years, vomited and complained of pain in abdomen after which they were admitted to a local hospital, the police said, adding their condition is being monitored. 

The police said they were offered 'prasad' in the school by an unidentified person. 

The matter is being probed. -- PTI
