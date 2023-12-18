TN rains: Dense fog in Coonoor, 40 lakes full

The areas of Kotagiri and Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district experienced intermittent rains accompanied by heavy fog on Sunday. The heavy rain and fog caused reduced visibility in the surroundings of Kotagiri, Coonoor, and Kattabet. The commuters said that the thick fog on the roads made it challenging for motorists as oncoming vehicles were barely visible. While tourists were delighted by the ethereal fog, motorists were grappling with challenging driving conditions due to the limited visibility caused by the heavy fog. Authorities are advising residents and visitors alike to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the evolving weather conditions in the region.





Extremely heavy rainfall continued in the south districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, as Palayamkottai recorded 26 cm, and Kanyakumari recorded 17 cm of rainfall. Meanwhile, flood-affected people in the Tirunelveli district moved to a shelter camp.





A visual from the shelter home showed people lining up for ration. In Thoothkudi district, taluka Srivaikuntam received 525 mm of rainfall on Sunday and a extremely heavy rainfall in the area is predicted.





There were no reports of house damage; cattle losses were reported due to the heavy downpour in Thoothkudi. Also, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli received 260 mm of rainfall till 5:30 pm on Sunday.





Heavy rain also lashed parts of Virudhunagar district. The District Collector of Virudhunagar has announced a holiday for schools on December 18.





Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday due to heavy rainfall.





Rainfall continues at night in the Thoothukudi district, and 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area have reached their full capacity.





According to IMD predictions, heavy rain was expected to occur in one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi. As per IMD predictions, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu on December 18.





On December 19, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. On December 19, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, according to IMD predictions.





It has been raining continuously since Sunday morning in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kalugumalai, Kayathar, Kadambur, Vembar, Surangudi, and other areas of Thoothukudi district.





Due to this heavy rain, the rivers and lakes around Kovilpatti have reached their full capacity and the water is overflowing from the lakes. Also, after the rainwater started flowing out of the river in the Koosalipatti and Inam Maniyachi areas, sandbags and JCB machines were used to stop the water.





"40 lakes in Kovilpatti Panchayat are full. Two lakes were damaged and we repaired them. We are continuously monitoring other lakes too. If there is a breach in the lake, we are ready to fix it immediately," said Rajesh, District Development Officer, Thoothukkudi district.





The Tamil Nadu government has taken precautionary measures to ensure people's safety. -- ANI