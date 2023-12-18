RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stock markets snap record-breaking run on profit-taking; Sensex drops 168 pts
December 18, 2023  19:49
image
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Monday due to profit-taking by investors after a three-day record-breaking rally and a largely weak trend in Asian markets. 

Snapping its three-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 168.66 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 71,315.09. 

During the day, it fell 341.46 points or 0.47 per cent to 71,142.29. 

The Nifty fell by 38 points or 0.18 per cent to 21,418.65. 

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, ITC, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards. Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and Maruti were among the gainers. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

78 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
78 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament

While 30 of them were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, three were suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committee.

Freestyle Footballers Captivate Srinagar
Freestyle Footballers Captivate Srinagar

On Monday, December 18, 2023, freestyle football champion Agnieszka 'Aguka' Mnich from Poland and German footballer Patrick Bauer performed football tricks in the presence of a huge crowd at the historic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in...

Afghan pacer Naveen slapped with 20-month ban
Afghan pacer Naveen slapped with 20-month ban

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was on Monday handed a 20-month ban from participating in the International League T20

Equity market valuation rises as US bond yields ease
Equity market valuation rises as US bond yields ease

The Indian equity market valuation has been moving in tandem with the US 10-year treasury yield. While the benchmark US bond yield has witnessed a nearly 70 basis point decline since the end of October this year, dropping from 4.93 per...

England spinner Rehan withdraws from IPL 2024 auction
England spinner Rehan withdraws from IPL 2024 auction

England's young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has pulled out of the IPL 2024 players' auction.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances