Stock markets snap record-breaking run on profit-taking; Sensex drops 168 pts





Snapping its three-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 168.66 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 71,315.09.





During the day, it fell 341.46 points or 0.47 per cent to 71,142.29.





The Nifty fell by 38 points or 0.18 per cent to 21,418.65.





Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, ITC, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards. Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and Maruti were among the gainers. -- PTI

