Son has only 1 bank account: Parl intruder's dad





The police arranged a video call of the family members with Sagar. Speaking to ANI, Sagar's father Roshan Lal Sharma said that his son had only one bank account contrary to other media reports, which said he had four bank accounts.





Roshan Lal Sharma father of Sagar Sharma said, "Our family has a total number of four bank accounts and fake news is being spread that Sagar had four bank accounts. My son does not have four accounts, my son has only one account. Our entire family together has four accounts out of which one is mine, one is my son's and one is an account of my daughter and wife's account with zero balance."





Sagar's father said that there were false allegations that Sagar had four accounts and false rumours were being spread. Roshan Lal Sharma further said, "I bought the e-rickshaw many years ago and took it on instalments. Sagar drove the e-rickshaw for eleven and half months and then he went to Bengaluru, so I sold the e-rickshaw. I paid 65,000 in cash to buy the e-rickshaw and I paid the remaining amount in instalments of Rs 10,000 every month."

Delhi Police officials visited the house of Sagar Sharma, who intruded into the Lok Sabha Chamber by breaching the security of the Parliament on Sunday and later got arrested by the police in Delhi.