Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 83.05 against US dollar
December 18, 2023  20:11
image
The rupee surrendered all its initial gains to settle 2 paise lower at 83.05 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, in line with a lacklustre trend in domestic equity markets. 

However, a weak greenback against major currencies overseas and sustained buying by foreign investors supported the local currency, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.97 against the greenback and traded in a range of 82.90-83.06. 

It finally settled at 83.05 (provisional), a decline of 2 paise over its previous close. 

On Friday, the domestic currency settled at 83.03 against the dollar. -- PTI
