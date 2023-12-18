Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 83.05 against US dollar





However, a weak greenback against major currencies overseas and sustained buying by foreign investors supported the local currency, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.97 against the greenback and traded in a range of 82.90-83.06.





It finally settled at 83.05 (provisional), a decline of 2 paise over its previous close.





On Friday, the domestic currency settled at 83.03 against the dollar. -- PTI

