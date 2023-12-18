Police confiscate Parl accused Neelam's diary





Neelam Azad is one of the accused who was involved in the Parliament security breach on December 13, 2023.





Neelam's brother Ramniwas, while speaking to ANI about the police search at the residence, said, "The police have taken Neelam's old diary which also has contact numbers of her friends and some of her books which were on government and farmers."





He further said, "The police also asked about two or three accounts of her which are in different banks. They have also taken bank account details with them."





On being asked about interrogation from family members, Neelam's brother said, "I was at my home along with my wife and mother when the police carried on the search but none of us were interrogated or asked about anything by officials from the police team."





As per the information received from Neelam's brother, the team that came for the search consisted of eight male officers and two female officers.





Further speaking about the request to meet Neelam, the brother said that the police team has told them that their request to meet Neelam can be accepted only after the court's approval. Accused Neelam Azad's parents have filed an application in the Patiala House Court of Delhi, seeking a copy of the FIR registered against her and others.





Parents also seek court direction from Delhi Police to allow them to meet with Neelam during the remand period. Neelam Azad is booked under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and is a resident of Ghaso village in Jind.





The Patiala House Court on Saturday issued notice to the Special Cell of Delhi Police on an application moved by one of the accused, Neelam Azad's parents, seeking a copy of FIR registration under various sections of the IPC and UAPA in connection with the Parliament security breach case. -- ANI

