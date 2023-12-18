RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PIL in SC for court-monitored probe into Parl breach
December 18, 2023  20:45
File image
File image
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation under the supervision of a former apex court judge into the December 13 Parliament security breach. 

Two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- had jumped into the Lok Sabha's chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by some MPs. 

Around the same time, two others - Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting tanashahi nahi chalegi outside Parliament House premises. 

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused, allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media. 

The PIL was filed by lawyer petitioner Abu Sohel through advocate Shruti Bist. 

"Pass appropriate writ, order or direction in the nature of 'independent, credible and impartial Judicial investigation under Supervision of Retired Supreme Court Judge into the matter of major security breach on December 13, into the lower house of Parliament," the plea said. 

It sought an "independent, credible and impartial' Judicial investigation under the supervision of a former SC judge. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Excise policy: ED issues fresh summons to Kejriwal for quizzing on Dec 21
Excise policy: ED issues fresh summons to Kejriwal for quizzing on Dec 21

He was first called by the federal agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law".

Gadkari's recipe for reducing vehicle pollution
Gadkari's recipe for reducing vehicle pollution

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the country needs 1,000 vehicle scrapping centres and 400 automated fitness test centres. Launching 'DigiELV', Gadkari said the road ministry has so far approved 85...

IPL 2024: Hazlewood available only in May; Rehan pulls out
IPL 2024: Hazlewood available only in May; Rehan pulls out

Josh Hazlewood, who was released by RCB, has been bracketed in the top-of-the-line Rs 2 crore base price in Tuesday's IPL auction.

78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament

While 30 of them were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, three were suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committee.

Centre alerts states, UTs as country sees surge in Covid cases
Centre alerts states, UTs as country sees surge in Covid cases

In a letter to states and Union Territories, Union health secretary Sudhansh Pant underlined that "due to consistent and collaborative actions between the Centre and state governments, we have been able to sustain the (COVID-19)...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances