Parl can bulldoze legislations: Oppn on suspension
December 18, 2023  16:12
image
With Parliament without Opposition, the government can now bulldoze key legislations and crush dissent, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after 33 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha. 

 Thirty-three opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan, TMC's Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee and DMK's TR Baalu, A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran, were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the winter session for "misconduct" and not obeying the directions of the Chair. 

 Opposition leaders said a total of 33 MPs had been suspended for the remainder of winter session. The motion for the suspension of MPs was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. 

When the House reassembled at 3 pm after adjournments earlier, BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, said that the members had been violating rules. "You have been repeatedly requested not to bring placards to the House," he said.
