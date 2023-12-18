Parl breach: Cops seek details of deleted FB page





Police have also collected bank account details of all the accused to see if they received money from someone for executing the December 13 incident, police sources said on Monday.





Various Delhi Police teams approached family members of the accused on Sunday and collected details of their bank accounts. Bank pass books of Neelam Devi and Sagar Sharma were seized from their residences in Haryana's Jind and Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, respectively, the sources said.





Delhi Police Counter Intelligence unit has written to Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, to access social media accounts of the accused persons and sought details of Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Page' like the number of members, etc.





The page was created by the accused and later deleted. Meta has also been requested to share WhatsApp chats of the accused as their mobile phones have been damaged, the sources said.





According to police, Lalit Jha, the "mastermind" of the Parliament security breach conspiracy, threw his mobile phone and burnt those of other accused in Rajasthan's Nagaur, where he fled after the incident. Police later recovered fragments of broken and burnt mobile phones at Jha's instance.





These parts have been sent to the forensic department to see if data can be recovered from them. Delhi Police have arrested six persons so far -- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- for their alleged involvement in the Parliament security breach case.





They have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Sagar and Manoranjan had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour on December 13, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.





Around the same time, Amol and Neelam released coloured smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises and raised slogans.





Lalit, who was present outside the Parliament gate, had recorded the act on his mobile phone. He fled to Nagaur after uploading the video on social media and sharing it with his friends. Mahesh and another accused Kailash, who are cousins, allegedly arranged his stay there. Later, Lalit and Mahesh came to Delhi and surrendered before police.

