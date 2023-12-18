Oppn walks out of Maharashtra Council, accuses govt of not allowing them to speak





Nationalist Congress Party MLC Eknath Khadse told the House that a state minister was present in the wedding of a family allegedly linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and sought a SIT probe.





Replying to the allegations, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the minister had attended the wedding of a Muslim religious leader in Nashik.





This religious leader or his kin have no link with Ibrahim and the Opposition must apologise for levelling such allegations, Fadnavis said.





Soon after, Leader of Opposition in the Council Ambadas Danve and other MLC protested and shouted slogans, leading to the House being adjourned for 10 minutes.





After it resumed, Danve said the opposition MLCs were not being allowed to speak and they walked out from the Council.





Earlier, Council deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe asked that the name of the minister be removed from the proceedings.





She also rejected the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the issue under Rule 289. -- PTI

