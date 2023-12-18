RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Oppn walks out of Maharashtra Council, accuses govt of not allowing them to speak
December 18, 2023  18:48
File image
File image
Opposition legislators walked out of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday after accusing the ruling alliance of not allowing them to speak in the House. 

Nationalist Congress Party MLC Eknath Khadse told the House that a state minister was present in the wedding of a family allegedly linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and sought a SIT probe. 

Replying to the allegations, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the minister had attended the wedding of a Muslim religious leader in Nashik. 

This religious leader or his kin have no link with Ibrahim and the Opposition must apologise for levelling such allegations, Fadnavis said. 

Soon after, Leader of Opposition in the Council Ambadas Danve and other MLC protested and shouted slogans, leading to the House being adjourned for 10 minutes. 

After it resumed, Danve said the opposition MLCs were not being allowed to speak and they walked out from the Council. 

Earlier, Council deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe asked that the name of the minister be removed from the proceedings. 

She also rejected the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the issue under Rule 289. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

England spinner Rehan withdraws from IPL 2024 auction
England spinner Rehan withdraws from IPL 2024 auction

England's young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has pulled out of the IPL 2024 players' auction.

NIA foils ISIS men's plot to carry out IED blasts, 8 held after 19 raids
NIA foils ISIS men's plot to carry out IED blasts, 8 held after 19 raids

The early morning crackdown against the terror group in Ballari and Bengaluru in Karnataka, Amaravati, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Jamshedpur and Bokaro in Jharkhand and Delhi, led to the foiling of a plan by the accused to carry out...

Sensex drops 168 points on profit-taking
Sensex drops 168 points on profit-taking

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, ITC, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards. Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and...

WTC rollercoaster: India's rise, Pakistan's woes continue
WTC rollercoaster: India's rise, Pakistan's woes continue

India claimed the top spot in the World Test Championship standings

Mahua Moitra moves HC against order to evict from official residence
Mahua Moitra moves HC against order to evict from official residence

She has already challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court after the Lok Sabha adopted the report of its ethics committee recommending her ouster. The case is listed for hearing on January 3, 2024.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances